Brookstone Capital Management Takes $488,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 530,227 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 508,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,466,000.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

