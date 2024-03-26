Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

