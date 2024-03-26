Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

