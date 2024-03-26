Brunner (LON:BUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,315.00

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,315 ($16.62) and last traded at GBX 1,296.25 ($16.38), with a volume of 4046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($16.11).

The stock has a market cap of £553.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,218.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,132.04.

Brunner Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Brunner’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Brunner’s payout ratio is presently 5,111.11%.

In other news, insider James Sharp bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,922.23 ($2,429.21). 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

