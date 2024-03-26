BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.