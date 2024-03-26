Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 8.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 8,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 69,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,694,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 194,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 984,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $2,425,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Stories

