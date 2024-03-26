Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.38.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold a total of 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CP opened at C$118.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

