Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 11.6%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 33,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 286,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
Castillo Copper Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.33.
About Castillo Copper
Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Castillo Copper
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.