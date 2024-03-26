Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 11.6%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 33,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 286,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.33.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

