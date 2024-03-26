Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $348.92

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.92 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.30). Castings shares last traded at GBX 342 ($4.32), with a volume of 23,453 shares traded.

Castings Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.94 million, a P/E ratio of 977.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 348.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.80.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.