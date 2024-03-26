Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Shares Down 1.2%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 1,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Ceres Power Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

