Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Increased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 453,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.83.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

