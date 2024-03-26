Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG stock opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.83. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

