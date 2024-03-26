Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Trading Up 0.8%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 7,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

