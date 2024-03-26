Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $579.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
