Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHUY

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $579.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.