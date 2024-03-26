CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 2,530,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 346,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

CIIG Capital Partners II Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of CIIG Capital Partners II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIIG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

