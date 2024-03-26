Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Increased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CINF opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

