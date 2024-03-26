Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $635.66 on Monday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $436.54 and a fifty-two week high of $644.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $617.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,780,000 after acquiring an additional 284,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

