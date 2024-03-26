Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

