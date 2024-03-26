CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

