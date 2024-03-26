CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNX opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

