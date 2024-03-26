Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 8,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.