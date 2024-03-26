Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,586,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 174,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UL opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

