Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 1,500 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.