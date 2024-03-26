Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 870 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.