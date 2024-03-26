Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 1,450 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 322.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in XPeng were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 355.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

XPEV stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

