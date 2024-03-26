Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

