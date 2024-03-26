Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $322.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.