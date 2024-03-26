Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $33,000 Stock Position in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Largo were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Largo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Largo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Largo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Largo by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 69,240 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Largo by 521.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Largo from $9.00 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Largo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

