Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $55,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after buying an additional 1,596,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,552,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,740,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

