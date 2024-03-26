Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

