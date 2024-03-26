Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $333,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.