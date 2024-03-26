Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $89,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $498,486,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

K opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,021,240 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

