Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $58,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of VLTO opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

