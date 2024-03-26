Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $76,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

NYSE:ROP opened at $550.94 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.83 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

