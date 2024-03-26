Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $80,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

