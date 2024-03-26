Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Upstart were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $351,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

