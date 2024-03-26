Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $103,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

