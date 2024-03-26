Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $81,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

