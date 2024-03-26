Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.8 %

IEX stock opened at $242.04 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.56 and a 200-day moving average of $212.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

