Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 1,631 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

