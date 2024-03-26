Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 8,700 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

