Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

ITA opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

