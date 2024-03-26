Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,997,733. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

