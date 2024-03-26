Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,200 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Crown were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

