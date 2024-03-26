Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,479 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

