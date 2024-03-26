Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 250 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.