Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,690 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

