Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $27,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AZN opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

