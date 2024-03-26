Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $75,222,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 91.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $63,265,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $253.85 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $256.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.88. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

