Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEU opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

